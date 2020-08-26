TRS panel led by Kavitha demands Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader (MP) K. Kavitha on Wednesday demanded a Bharat Ratna for former prime minister and Congress leader P. V. Narasimha Rao. A panel led by the ex-member of Parliament had passed a resolution to that effect, in conjunction with the ongoing year-long birth centenary celebrations that are being held by the state government in memory of Rao.

On Wednesday, Kavitha, who also heads the Telangana Jagruthi, hosted a program in honour of the late prime minister. The program started with offering floral tributes to Rao, after which Kavitha, in her address, commemorated the life of Rao and discussed at length his contribution in building the international, national, and regional discourse of the country.

Kavitha, who lost the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general polls to current BJP MP D. Arvind, applauded the Telangana Government, which is led by her father and chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, for its initiative in remembering P. V. Narasimha Rao. She also requested members of the Telangana Jagruthi across the world to honour and his legacy.

Kavitha also announced that the Telangana Jagruthi will publish ‘Pracheena Pusthakam’ & ‘Naveena Pusthakam’ books every month to commemorate his literature in continuation with the centenary year celebrations. Narasimha Rao’s daughter, Vani Dayakar Rao, who also attended the event, praised the efforts of Kavitha, said a press release from her office.

The program was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Keshav Rao, Vani Dayakar Rao, PV Prabhakar Rao, renowned poet Ampashayya Naveen and author Kalluri Bhaskaram.