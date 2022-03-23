TRS party is conspiring to loot Singereni collieries: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president and the party MP A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the ruling TRS party led state government was conspiring to loot the state owned Singereni Collieries company limited to the tune of ₹50,000 crore by privatizing Naini Coal Mine located in Odisha state . He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI inquiry into the issue. Reddy claimed that state government was planning to allot the mining rights of the Naini Coal Mine to CM KCR’s close aide B. Srinivasa rao, who is the owner of Prathima group after ensuring its allotment to industrialist Adani.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi along with the party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revanth said that they had lodged several written complaints with prime minister, union coal mines minister Prahlad Joshi and the central vigilance commission on the issue and added that there was no response from the PM, Union coal mines minister and the authorities concerned even after their complaints. Citing the rules, He said that the authorities concerned should follow joint venture and consortium rules while allotting the coal mines to the private companies and added that the compliance to the rules would increase competition among various bidders thereby ensuring income to the government.

Targeting the CMD of the Singereni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) N. Sridhar , He alleged that KCR was continuing the CMD company limited N. Sridhar in the same post even after completion of seven years of service and in violation of the DOPT rules . He said that the central government neither asked the state government to cancel the tenders even after possessing 49 percent stake in the company nor asked the removal of Sridhar from the CMD’s post. He alleged that Union Coal mines Minister Prahlad Joshi ignored their plea to seek a report in the entire issue . Stating that the technical bid and price bid of the coal mine has now been completed, he said that a bid for ₹1093 per metric tonne of the coal was filed in the Naini coal mine while a bid for just ₹490 was filed in the neighbouring Subadhra Coal Mine .

He said that a formality to announce the name of Adani as the successful bidder of the coal mine was now remaining in the entire issue. . Referring to often repeated statements of state BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay that KCR and his family would go to jail for committing corruption , he asked the central government and the BJP leaders as to why they were not doing anything to send KCR and his family members to jail even after the production of strong evidence in the issue of the Naini coal mine by them? He alleged that the TRS and the BJP were playing games to mislead the people of the state and added that the two political parties had now joined hands to siphon off illegal money in the name of the privatisation of the Naini coal .

He alleged that KCR was funding the election campaigns of the BJP in other states of the country in exchange of the help extended by the BJP leaders to him in his acts of corruption.