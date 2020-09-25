TRS Party suggests ballot method for GHMC elections during COVID-19

Hyderabad: The Telangana state assembly has expressed its view to the State Election Commission (SEC) that the upcoming GHMC elections should be held on a ballot basis. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) general secretaries M Srinivas Reddy (MLC) met the SEC with that regard, and said, “The State Election Commission has sought the opinion of all parties on the manner in which the GHMC elections should be conducted. The TRS party has conveyed its opinion.”

TRS leader Soma Bharat on Thursday told the media thatparty leaders have discussed with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao about the issue and gave a letter to the SEC commissioner, saying that elections should be held on a ballot basis. “If there is a problem with holding elections by ballot during Coronavirus pandemic then EVMs are also a problem.