Nagarjuna Sagar assembly bypoll: TRS to highlight govt schemes

Hyderabad: With victory secured in the recently held MLC graduates constituencies, the ruling TRS party has shifted its focus to the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly by-poll election by giving the responsibilities to the ministers and the assembly representatives to work out the strategy for winning the assembly election without even naming the candidate.

Earlier, the party focus was on the backward classes votes but now the ruling party wants to highlight the state government schemes such as asra pension, rythu bandu, rythu bheema, aarogyashri, scholarships and one rupee kg rice scheme which are benefitting 1.53 lakh people. The party has given the list of the beneficiaries to the assembly in-charge with Chief Minister KCR wants the ministers and the party workers to visit every mandal in the next two weeks and highlight the beneficial schemes being provided to them.

The last date to file the nomination papers is 30th march and it is expected the Chief Minister can anytime announce the candidate for the by-poll election constituency. The party has deputed 12 MLAs’ to the different mandals for campaign works and they are holding rallies and staging events with the party workers.