TRS plans to keep BJP out of GHMC Standing Committee

Hyderabad: TRS started planning to keep BJP out of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing committee. After staking claim on Mayor and Dy Mayor’s posts, the TRS could ready a plan with its ally AIMIM to keep BJP out of the Standing committee.

Preferential election will be held to select 15 members of the standing committee and together these two parties can easily capture all these seats. As per the GHMC rule every 10 members can elect one member of the standing committee and in case of more than 15 candidates in the fray then voting may be conducted.

TRS sources said BJP can nominate its members for the Standing Committee but it does not have strength in the Council. Hence the TRS and AIMIM with their 100 corporators can capture all the standing committee seats through a secret ballot.

According to the officials, all parties can be represented in the Council as per their strength in the house. If this rule is implemented, then TRS shall have 6, BJP 5 and AIMIM 4 members. However, it is said that the selection of the members shall be done through the preferential voting.

As per the GHMC rule the minimum number of the standing committee members should be 5 and the maximum 15. The term of the standing committee members shall be one year. The Mayor would be the chairman of the standing committee and in his absence the Dy. Mayor would be the chairman.

The current term of the Standing Committee shall be expiring on February 10, 2021. The Nodal Officer shall announce the election.