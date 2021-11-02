TRS postpones grand public meeting to Nov 29



Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has postponed its grand public meeting ‘Vijaya Garjana’ scheduled in Warangal on November 15 to November 29.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to postpone the meeting to coincide with ‘Deeksha Day’ on November 29. It was on this day in 2009 that the TRS chief had gone an indefinite fast demanding statehood to Telangana.

The Chief Minister took the decision on the suggestion of ministers and TRS leaders from united Warangal district.

The leaders felt that ‘Deeksha Day’ is an appropriate occasion to hold the public meeting, as the day has great significance in the Telangana movement.

The party is planning to organise ‘Vijaya Garjana’ in a grand manner to highlight the achievements of the party during the last 20 years and the progress made by Telangana during the last seven years under the TRS rule.

The Chief Minister advised the ministers and other leaders to postpone the arrangement of buses and other vehicles to the new date.

It was last month that TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao had announced the massive public meeting to mark completion of two decades of the TRS and to highlight its achievements and the progress made by Telangana on all fronts under the TRS rule during the last seven years.

The party plans to mobilise lakhs of party members from across the state for the meeting.

It held meets in all Assembly constituencies last week to make preparations for the meeting.

The TRS plenary held in Hyderabad last month also decided to organise ‘Praja Garjana’ on a grand scale.