TRS burns PM Modi’s effigies, protest for paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Responding to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s call to protest against PM Narendra Modi led Center’s refusal to procure rice from the state, activists of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are organizing rallies across villages on Monday. A host of farmer unions joined the protests in solidarity.

TRS activists conducting a Sheva Yatra ( Corpse Rally) at Narayanpet. Photo: Twitter.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s effigies were burnt in several places along with Chavu dappu (death drum beats) and slogans against the Center reverberated all along with the rallies. With the protests on one side, six state cabinet ministers including the Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy, and TRS MPs were in Delhi, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, to seek clarity on the Kharif (Vanakalam) rice procurement target for Telangana.

State Finance minister Harish Rao along with TRS activists participated in the protest at the Gajwel constituency.

Finance Minister Harish Rao at the protest. Photo: Twitter.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Mayor along with local TRS activists led the protest at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.