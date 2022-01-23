TRS rule to stay in Telangana: India Today voter survey

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife in the state for a midterm poll. It is being said that in view of the people’s disquiet, the Chief Minister KCR will not wait for the term to complete and order for a snap poll.

The BJP is frantically trying to become an alternative for PRS, undertaking its political activities on a wider scale to give an impression that whenever the polls are held in the state the party will get a majority to form the government.

As for Congress, large programs were held after the appointment of Revanth Reddy as President of the party. The party organized meetings across the state to prove that it is in the race for forming the next government. But soon the party suffered from groupism and internal dissensions. Those disgruntled leaders of TRS and BJP who were planning to join the Congress are now rethinking.

India today has conducted a “mood of the nation survey” which clearly stated that there are no signs that the TRS would be dislodged from power in the near future.

If Parliament elections are held prematurely the BJP will gain 2 additional seats to take its tally to 6 MPs in Telangana. The TRS and Congress are likely to lose one seat each.

As per the survey, there will be a status quo as far as the assembly seats are concerned in the state.