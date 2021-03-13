TRS social media convenor booked for video on TS BJP chief

Hyderabad: The city police’s cyber crime cell registered a case against the social media convenor of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), based on a complaint by the BJP’s state IT cell head. M. Krishank, the TRS member, was booked for allegedly uploading fake videos.

A. Venkata Ramana, convenor for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell in Telangana, lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police on Saturday alleging that Krishank had uploaded a “fake” videos, which was created by merging various clippings of BJP state president (and Karimnagar MP) Bandi Sanjay, to defame the party.

Ramana alleged that Krishank put up the videos to “defame” the party in wake of the graduate MLC polls, that will be held on March 14. Based on his complaint, the city police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the TRS leader, and booked him under sections 459 and 505 (1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When contacted, Krishank told www.siasat.com that the videos were not fake or doctored, but in fact publicly available footage (on the internet, from news channels) of Bandi Sanjay.

“We had put up a video on the allegations that Sanjay has worth Rs 600 crore. We asked whether it is true or not. Going to jail is now new, I have done that during the Telangana statehood movement as well. You cannot scare us by filing cases against us. We will continue to question (the BJP),” Krishank added.

The MLC (graduates constituency) elections to two seats, Hyderabad-Rangareddy-