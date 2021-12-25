TRS social media team files complaint against Teenmaar Mallanna

Hyderabad: Social media team of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday filed a police complaint against BJP’s latest entrant Teenmaar Mallanna after he reportedly used abusive language against Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.

It all started after a poll question on the Q news YouTube channel that is anchored by Mallanna had put out an online poll asking whether development happened in the temple of Bhadrachalam or inside the body of KTR’s son Himanshu.

Reacting to it, KTR has not only shared the screenshot of the poll question but also tagged the national president of BJP JP Nadda and questioned him on the ‘Sanskar’ of the saffron party.

“Sri @JPNadda Ji, Is this what you teach BJP leaders in Telangana? Is it Sanskar to drag my young son & body shame him through ugly political comments in BJP’s mouthpiece? You don’t think we could reciprocate in the same coin against Amit Shah Ji’s or Modi Ji’s family?” he remarked.

Yesterday night, some persons attacked Mallanna. After the attack, the BJP leader reportedly used abusive language against the minister.

Today, the social media team of TRS filed a complaint against the BJP leader at Banjara Hill Police station demanding action against him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, TRS social media convenor Dinesh Chowdary said that people like him are trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state by making such remarks against leaders.

When asked about the attack on Mallanna, he said that the attackers do not belong to the TRS party.

Giving the details of the progress in the complaint filed by the social media team, he said that police has promised to take appropriate action after seeking legal opinion.