TRS suffers defeat, BJP’s Eatala Rajender wins Huzurabad bypoll

Hyderabad: In the much-disputed Huzurabad bypoll wherein Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, erstwhile TRS leader and current BJP minister Eatala Rajender has won the election by beating the TRS party’s candidate, Gellu Srinivas Yadav with 22,375 votes.

The election was full of heated exchanges between the two parties which culminated in a deadly blow for the ruling TRS. The TRS had come forward with the much-promised Dalit Bandhu scheme: a one-time direct-cash-transfer for the lower caste communities in Huzurabad. Despite TRS’s promises to carry out the scheme, the same was put on hold by the Election Commission of India as the scheme went against the ethical guidelines issued by them.

BJP’s Ealata Rajender had vowed to the masses of Huzurabad that if he came to power, he would develop the constituency in all factors. He had accused the TRS of investing solely in alcohol and bar sales in Huzurabad and the rest of the state and had grossly neglected the education and welfare of Telangana.

The TRS lost in all the 22 rounds of counting to Eatala who a month ago had proudly proclaimed that “If TRS won Huzurabad, he would quit politics” altogether.