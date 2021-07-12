‘TRS ticket is mine’: Huzurabad Cong leader Kaushik Reddy’s audio goes viral

Hyderabad: Huzurabad Congress in charge Padi Kaushik Reddy on Sunday was hit by troubled waters after a purported audio clip of him claiming that the Huzurabad byelection ticket on behalf of the ruling TRS has been confirmed to him.

The audio clip then went viral and the Congress disciplinary action committee on Monday issued a show-cause notice to him.

In the viral audio clip, Kaushik Reddy can be heard claiming that the ticket for the bypoll from Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was confirmed to him. He asked the TRS activist on the other side of the line to give him a list of youth in the village.

“Pay them ₹2,000, 3,000 or 5,000 and bring them into the party. I will take care of you,” he said.

However, the genuineness of the audio could not be confirmed as yet.

However, Kaushik Reddy’s jump to TRS has been the talk of the town after he met the TRS working president and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao at a function. He later clarified it to be just a coincidence.

The Huzurabad by-poll was necessitated after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned as the MLA after being dropped from the cabinet by TRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao grabbing complaints.

Eatala later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is likely to be the party’s candidate.