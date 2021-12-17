TRS to protest against Centre’s ‘anti farmer’ policies on Dec 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday announced that it will organise protests in villages across the state against the BJP led centre against its ‘anti farmer policies.’

“CM KCR has asked the MLAs of the ruling party to take leadership of these protests in a bid to inform people and build pressure on the centre about the issue,” TRS sources told Siasat.com.

A delegation led by state ministers will also seek the appointment of Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal. They are planning to leave for Delhi to discuss the paddy procurement issue which has been a bone of contention between the TRS and the BJP-ruled central government.

Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had already visited Delhi along with a delegation few weeks ago regarding the same issue, but it was not resolved. The Blame game has been actively on between the BJP-led Centre and the TRS-led state government.

Piyush Goyal in the Parliament had responded to MPs from Telangana and Odisha on the issue of paddy procurement (parboiled rice), and said earlier, “Telangana and Odisha cannot be helped at the cost of other states”.