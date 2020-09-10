TRS to raise GST issue in Parliament, oppose power reforms

Hyderabad, Sep 10 : The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday decided to raise various issues including GST dues of the state and oppose the proposed electricity reforms during the Parliament session, beginning Monday.

The decision was taken at the TRS parliamentary party meeting chaired by party President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

He asked the party members in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to raise various state issues in both the houses and urge the Centre to do justice to the state.

KCR, as Rao is popularly called, said the party should fight on the state issues without any compromise.

The meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party MPs in both the houses. The meeting felt that the Centre has been doing injustice to the state in releasing funds towards its due share and fulfilling various commitments.

The TRS also decided to stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Parliament, demanding release of GST funds to the state.

TRS parliamentary party leader K. Keshav Rao told reporters after the meeting that Rs 5,764 crore GST dues are pending, besides IGST and backward area development fund.

He alleged that the NDA government’s response has been inadequate on various issues concerning Telangana.

“We have written hundreds of letters from the state about many issues, many projects but their response is not good on almost all projects, almost all basic issues,” he said.

Keshav Rao said Telangana was not even the allocated quantity of urea through the land under cultivation in the state has gone up by 24 per cent.

Terming the proposed electricity amendment bill as anti-people, the TRS decided to oppose it.

Source: IANS

