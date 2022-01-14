TRS to take a call soon on campaigning for SP in UP polls: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that his party will soon take a call on campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“We will take a call soon after consultations,” he replied in response to a tweet during the live #AskKTR session.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, stated that the current trend in Uttar Pradesh is towards Samajwadi Party. He said this when asked about how he sees the mass exodus from BJP as three ministers and six MLAs left the party in the last two days.

From politics to administration and from movies to sports, KTR answered it all. As thousands of tweets poured in, the #AskKTR hashtag was the top trend on Twitter.

KTR, who is also state Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, remained candid throughout the session. “I am happy to be in Telangana serving my state,” he said when asked about his views on entering national politics.

Asked about how his party will tackle hate propaganda and fake news spread by the opposition, he stated that the people of Telangana are smart enough to understand what is real and who works for their state.

On tackling the BJP in Telangana, he said that his party will continue to focus on good governance and development. “People want peace and stability,” he added.

“Ignoring idiocy is best,” is all that KTR had to say about Telangana BJP leaders, when asked for his response on their statements that Pune is a better city than Hyderabad.

Asked how he looks at BJP’s behaviour of still talking religion instead of development, KTR quipped: “Obviously they can’t speak much about the kind of work they’ve done as they haven’t done any.”

On his views on the BJP coming up with the idea of renaming the city to Bhagyanagar from Hyderabad, KTR rubbished it as “silly political stunts.”

KTR called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs 15 lakh in each bank account promise as “Jumla of the century”

Responding to questions on lockdown and night curfew, KTR said it will all depend on the number of Covid cases and how the health officials advise the government.

As a comment under the #AskKTR tweet, standup comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted, “Respected Minister, thanks for extending solidarity to stand up comedians.” To this, KTR replied: “Welcome Kunal Ji.”