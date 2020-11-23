TRS turned Nizam’s lake city into flood city: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Congress leaders and Malkajgiri Member of Parliament (MP) A. Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and (KCR’s son) IT minister KT Rama Rao are responsible for the Hyderabad floods which lashed the city last month, killing several people.

“It was a manmade disaster due to encroachment by ministers and MLAs of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the TRS party,” Revanth Reddy stated, while addressing a press conference, Seeking votes for the Congress in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Revanth Reddy said the TRS government did not protect “the gifts of the Nizam to Hyderabad”.

The MP said that the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali built the Osman Sagar (Gandipet), Himayat Sagar and called Hyderabad a “lake city”. “But the TRS party along with AIMIM turned into a flood city,” Revanth Reddy alleged.

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP Revant Reddy addressing reporters at a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday.

Further, Revanth Reddy said, “Water didn’t come to us we went near the water that the reason Hyderabad was flooded. The Telangana government is fully responsible for the floods in Hyderabad,” he alleged.

He further alleged that Nizam has also provided healthcare by constructing Osmania General Hospital and TB hospital but the government failed to protect these historic monuments in the city. “Whenever it rains, patient beds at Osmania are inundated in sewerage water,” the Malkajgiri MP said, referring to Osmania Hospital getting flooded earlierin July.

Speaking about the metro rail in the old city, Revanth Reddy said that it was built as a means to provide connectivity in the areas where there is high density of population. “But even then there is no plan for the metro rail in the Old City from the Gandhi bus station till the Falaknuma palace. The alignment was also sanctioned by the authorities, but the MIM and TRS government didn’t allow it to happen,” he further alleged.