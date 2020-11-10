TRS will introspect Dubbaka debacle : KTR

Hyderabad: In the wake of Dubbaka Assembly by-poll debacle gave much disappointment, the TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao today said that they could not get expected results.



We will review the results in the party forum and correct things where went wrong he said. Soon after Dubbaka by-poll debacle, KTR addressed a press conference at the party office with minister’s Srinivas Yadav and other leaders.

KTR has said that the TRS will introspect on the negative results and offered to thank minister T Harish Rao and others for rigorous campaign and those people who voted to the TRS in the polls. Without stating that the TRS lost the battle in Dubbaka by-poll, he said that we will not feel much happy when win and not feel very bad when got defeated.

The victory and defeat are very common in the polls he said adding that both have to be taken in equal manner. For the past six years we have been winning many polls and this time we have to face defeat he averred. The party will examine what went wrong and the steps to follow he said.



As per TRS president and chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao directions the party will move ahead, he quipped. It will make us to think and remain more alert for future polls he said without referring the forthcoming GHMC elections