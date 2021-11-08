TRS will organize dharnas on November 12: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will organize dharnas in all Assembly Constituencies, on November 12, with lakhs of farmers demanding the Central government to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana.

CM KCR hit back at the Bharatiya Janta Party in a press conference on Monday, for attempting to attack him following his criticism of the center’s decisions and acts, the day before.

“When I don’t support them (BJP) they brand me as anti-national. BJP also brands people as urban naxals if they speak against them. I’m asking a simple question will the Centre buy the state’s parboiled rice or not?,” said KCR.

Since September, the Telangana government has been asking the Centre to purchase parboiled rice from farmers. KCR on Sunday claimed that the Centre was not paying heed to the situation.

Refuting claims of providing the city with nothing more than a few schemes the CM crossed the center on its false promises. “We’ve provided jobs to 1.35 lakh people in the state and 70,000 more jobs will be given. According to the studies, the unemployment rate in Telangana is low. What about the Centre’s promise of providing 2 Cr jobs?”

