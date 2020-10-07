TRS will surely win the Nizamabad elections: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS willsurely win thecouncil elections of Nizamabad expressed K.T Rama Rao, the Minister of MA&UD, Industries and IT&C of Telangana.

For the victory of the former MP Kalvakuntla Kavi KTR has asked the party leaders and cadre from Nizamabad to work hard for the upcoming MLC elections.

Recalling the how TRS had first unanimously won the local body elections in Mothe village of Nizamabad two decades ago, he urged the leaders to ensure the victory of the TRS party in this MLC election, too.

The TRS working president appealed to the representatives who come from agriculture backgrounds to support the TRS candidate in the upcoming MLC elections. He highlighted the reforms and policies introduced by the TRS government for the welfare of farmers.

KTR said that the TRS government was constructing major irrigation projects apart from implementing schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema for farmers. He also mentioned that the government has provided water to lakhs of acres through the SRSP project rejuvenation.

He also announced the water from Kaleshwaram Project would soon reach Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies.

Addressing the local leaders during the video conference Rao said that other political partied are playing dirty politics.

KCR said that TRS stood against the Farm Bill introduced by the Central government and also added that the party would stand against the electricity reforms that are against free power to farmers.

He stated that the government understands the problems related to the special funds of the MPTCs and ZPTCs and promised that a solution would be brought in soon. He also stated that the Telangana government would soon address the issues of corporators and councillors and also provide funds to the municipalities and corporations to ensure the development works continue to take place.