TRS workers hurl eggs at Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay convoy

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who has been on a tour in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to understand the problems in paddy procurement, faced stiff resistance from Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers on Monday.

A tense atmosphere prevailed at Arjala Baavi village, where the TRS activists staged a demonstration holding black flags to prevent Sanjay from going to the paddy procurement centre to understand the procurement process. They hurled eggs and stones at the BJP leader’s convoy.

The BJP workers, who came there in large numbers to welcome Sanjay, clashed with the TRS workers, resulting in jostling and pushing of each other. The TRS workers raised – “Bandi Sanjay go back” – slogans.

The BJP workers, too, raised slogans against the TRS government and local MLA Bhupal Reddy. The police, who assembled there in large numbers, entered the scene and quickly brought the situation under control by dispersing the warring activists of both the parties.

Sanjay managed to reach the procurement centre and interact with the farmers. He asked them not to get disheartened and assured that the Centre would procure paddy even during the Rabi season.

Even while the BJP state president was returning from the procurement centre, the TRS workers hurled eggs at his vehicle. The BJP workers staged a dharna on the road demanding that the police arrested the TRS workers.