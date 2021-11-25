TRS workers union to strike against private auction of coal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (coal mine workers union), an affiliate of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has issued a strike notice for December 9 as a response to the union ministry’s decision to put four coal blocks of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for auction to be bought by private players.

The union demanded that the four coal blocks i.e., Kalyan Khani Block-6, Koyagudem Block-3, Sathupalli Block-6 and Shravanapalli should be withdrawn from auction.

They also demanded that the enhancement of ages from 35 years to 40 years for dependents of the now medically invalidated and deceased employees should be taken care of immediately.

Other demands of the union include allowing select dependent employees over the age of 35 years keeping in mind the non conductance of medical boards for the last one and a half years due to COVID-19. They also demanded that the non providence of employment to the sons of employees because their spouses work in government/Private Sector Undertakings should be withdrawn as that clause didn’t exist in the circular issued by the management.