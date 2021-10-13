TRS writes to electoral officer against Eatala’s ‘sinister campaign’

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) general secretary Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday wrote the chief electoral officer complaining about the “sinister, fraudulent, and corrupt” campaign taken up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Huzurabad by-polls candidate Eatala Rajender.

TRS demanded immediate action to stop Eatala Rajender and BJP from making false allegations against the ruling party.

Furthermore, TRS alleged that BJP is making false allegations that TRS would distribute Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 to each voter creating a false impression and when not paid, BJP’s game plan is to turn the voters against TRS and vote for BJP candidate.

“It is important that the establishment of election commission become aware of the consequences of the sinister game plan played by the BJP and its candidate as it could cause damage to TRS party candidates among voters,” the letter read.

Earlier on Monday, the Huzurabad police registered a case against the BJP Candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender for allegedly flouting the election code. The flying squad of the election commission has filed a complaint with the concerned police alleging that Rajender has organized a public meeting flouting the COVID-19 rules. It was also alleged that the election code was violated as well.

On receiving a complaint the Huzurabad police registered a case and took up investigation.