Truck mows down a 28-yr-old woman in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The incident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday

By Mansoor Published: 22nd August 2020 2:11 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: A 28-year-old woman died while her two siblings were seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Nara village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday evening when the three were returning to their home in Nara village on the motorbike.

While Madhu was crushed under the wheels of the truck and died, her brother Mukesh and sister Lakshmi sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the truck was arrested, they said.

Source: PTI
