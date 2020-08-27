Trucks stuck on Srinagar Highway for past 3 days due to landslides

Jammu: Many trucks have been stuck near Nagrota for the past three days, following the closure of the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway due to landslides, owning to heavy rain.

Speaking to ANI, Balvir Singh, a truck driver said, “We are facing difficulties. The government should provide us relief amid this heavy downpour. “I am from Punjab and I have been stuck here for the past three days. We have to go five to six kilometres in search of food and water. All the money we had has been spent. We request the government to help us.”

Another truck driver said that they have to light the stove in the open itself to cook food.

“We have to walk at least two kilometres to get drinking water. The ration should be supplied to us, the government should help us. Over 1,000 trucks are stuck here,” he added.

Source: ANI