Ottawa, Oct 11 : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, according to the Canadian Prime Minister Office.

“The two leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to manage the pandemic and keep citizens in both countries safe,” said the office in a news release, Xinhua reported.

The president and the prime minister agreed to stay in close contact, the office said.

