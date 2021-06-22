True freedom only when women can walk freely at night: AP CM

"I strongly believe that true freedom is only achieved when women can walk freely in the middle of the night without fear," said AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Amaravati: Condemning the horrific rape which occurred on the banks of the Krishna river recently, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, on Tuesday, said true freedom is only achieved when women can walk freely at midnight.

“I strongly believe that true freedom is only achieved when women can walk freely in the middle of the night without fear,” said Reddy.

He said the Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat incident is unfortunate and has enraged him.

“Such incidents should not have happened. The government and the police department should do everything they can to prevent such incidents from repeating,” said the CM.

As the protector of women, Reddy vowed that he will work hard to prevent such things from happening in the future.

