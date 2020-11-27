True Punjabi spirit amidst ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Chandigarh, Nov 27 : The Punjabi spirit of providing humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world has now been reflected in their onward march from Punjab to Delhi for a planned protest named ‘Delhi Chalo’ against new farm laws.

A protester was seen offering water to a security personnel en route to the national capital.

“This is what the Punjabi spirit is all about! From satiating India’s hunger to quenching the thirst of this security personnel — clearly, the farmers of Punjab only know how to give. So time to give something back to them?” tweeted Punjab Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Raveen Thukral.

Bracing teargas and water cannons on the second day on Friday, another batch of hundreds of thousands of protesting farmers from interiors of Punjab breached the massive blockades comprising huge boulders, barbed fence and mounds of earth to enter Haryana for their protest against the farm laws.

