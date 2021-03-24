Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as MD India

New Delhi: Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rishit Jhunjhunwala as the Managing Director for its India operations.

Currently based in Sweden, the company’s headquarters, Jhunjhunwala will be moving back to Bengaluru and will be responsible for spearheading business strategies to expand the company’s footprint and accelerate revenue growth in India.

He would be also continuing his previous role as Chief Product Officer and would be overseeing the operations based in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

“We wanted a leader like Rishit who can connect deeply with customers, employees and partners alike with his 6 years of extensive experience within the company,” Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-Founder, Truecaller said in a statement.

Jhunjhunwala joined Truecaller in 2015 as VP of Product and has led the evolution of the product since then, becoming Chief Product Officer in 2020.

“I am looking forward to my next venture with Truecaller in India. I firmly believe that Truecaller will continue to transform the way the world communicates and bring great value to people around the world,” Jhunjhunwala added.

The company recently announced 200 million active users in India and over 270 million active users globally. The Indian market accounts for over 60 per cent of Truecaller’s user base and is continuing to increase as a pivotal sector in their expansion.