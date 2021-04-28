Truecaller launches COVID-19 hospital directory for Android users in India

Washington: Truecaller, the popular call identification app for smartphones, has now added a new COVID Hospital Directory for all users in India. This will include contact details including telephone numbers and addresses of COVID designated hospitals across India.

The update from Truecaller comes at a time when India is in the midst of a deadly COVID-19 wave which has seen the healthcare facilities stressed to the limit. According to Mashable, Truecaller is sourcing this information from official government databases and users will be able to search within the database to find the hospital details they need.

The COVID Hospital Directory will be available for all Truecaller users using the Android app, and irrespective of whether you are on the free tier or have a Truecaller Premium or Truecaller Gold subscription. The COVID Hospital Directory can be accessed either via the dialer functionality or from the separate menu addition.

“We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for Covid-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we are working to add more verified sources soon. This is one among the many ways we are helping with Covid relief efforts,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller, in an official statement.

The company did clarify that the app in no way promises or guarantees a bed or any medical facilities at any of the listed hospitals. It has to be said that a readily available directory of COVID hospitals could be priceless for someone who urgently needs to help someone or get help, as the coronavirus pandemic has seen a new wave grip India over the past few weeks.

As per Mashable, the Truecaller update is now rolling out and in case you don’t see the COVID Hospital Directory just yet, it should be available sometime in the next few hours.