Trump believes Oracle can handle TikTok deal

TikTok has been downloaded more than 175 million times in the United States

By Mansoor Published: 19th August 2020 7:36 am IST
Trump

Washington [US]: US President Donald Trump told reporters that he thinks the US software company Oracle would be able to handle the acquisition of the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok.

“Well, I think Oracle is a great company and I think its owner is a tremendous guy, tremendous person,” Trump said on Tuesday evening. “I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it.”
Trump pointed out that other companies aside from Oracle and Microsoft are probably interested in purchasing TikTok.

Microsoft has emerged as the main bidder for TikTok while Twitter has also held talks with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance.

READ:  Digital ads poised for 13% long-promised migration from long TV: Report

Trump has set a September 15 deadline for ByteDance to hand over US operations to an American-owned company due to national security concerns or else the social media application will be banned from the United States.

TikTok has been downloaded more than 175 million times in the United States, according to media reports.

Source: ANI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close