Trump, Biden won’t shake hands at 1st debate

Washington, Sep 27 : US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will neither shake hands or do an elbow bump due to the Covid-19 pandemic when the two rivals come face-to-face during their first debate on Tuesday, according to informed sources.

The 90-minute debate will be on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University in Iowa.

The sources told Politco news that Trump, Biden and debate moderator, Fox News host Chris Wallace, will not wear masks.

According to the sources, the debate will see the participation of only 75 to 80 people who will be tested for the virus prior to them attending the event.

The first question will go to Trump, who will be standing to the right, while the former Vice President will be to the left.

In March, Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders had participated in a Democratic party primary debate in Washington with no audience while standing six feet apart.

The two had elbow bumped and did not wear masks.

