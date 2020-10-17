Trump calls COVID-19 as ‘artificial horrible situation’,

COVID-19 cases in the United States have breached the eight million cases mark

MansoorPublished: 17th October 2020 6:45 am IST
Donald Trump

Ocala: US President Donald Trump during a rally hit out at China for sending ‘the plague‘ (COVID-19) adding that the United States would “never forget” what “they” did to the country.

What’s happening to China, nobody has ever seen that..nobody ever thought that it was possible. We have done so much better than them until they sent us the plague. We are coming back from the plague and we could have lost 2.2 million people or more (due to COVID-19), we lost over 200,000 people. We shouldn’t have lost a person. What they have done to us, we shall never forget,” Trump said at a rally.

Trump later said that the US had the ‘greatest economy ever‘ before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country further. He also termed the virus “as an artificial horrible situation“.

“We were coming together–the thing that was going to bring our country together was a success, it was happening until that artificial and horrible situation came in, it was happening like never before,” Trump added.

Trump, like in all of his rallies, attacked his democratic counterpart Joe Biden for supporting China’s entry into the World Trade Organization calling it “the single worst deal we have ever made.” “China was flatlining–until that happened and then they became a rocket ship. They are considered a developing nation and I said if they are a developing nation, we are too,” he added.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have breached the eight million cases mark, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University on Friday. As per the latest update, the total cases in the country now stand at 8,008,402 with 218,097 — which is also the highest number of deaths in the world.

The number of patients recovered from the disease stand at 3,177,397, reported Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-affected country in the world from COVID-19.

Source: ANI

