Trump campaign pushes for recount in battleground Wisconsin, ‘immediately’

New York, Nov 4 : US President Donald Trump’s campaign plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains on razor’s edge.

The state is high stakes for both the Trump and Joe Biden camps. It’s one of the three states Trump flipped in 2016 with a less than one point margin.

Taken together, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the candidate who is behind can ask for a recount.

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.

Source: IANS

