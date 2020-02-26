Trump disappoints anti-CAA protestors, Delhi violence victims

A+ A-

New Delhi: Steering clear of controversial issues, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it is up to India and hopefully it is going to make the right decision for its people.

Addressing a press conference, Trump said he discussed at length the issue of religious freedom with Modi. He had earlier held comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second and the last day of his visit.

PTI quoted Trump as saying “We did talk about religious freedom. I will say that the Prime Minister was incredible and he told me that he wants people to have religious freedom. He told me that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom. If we look back and look at what’s going relative to other places…they have really worked hard on religious freedom.”

When a reporter asked Trump about the incidents of violence in the national capital during his visit, the US President simply said, “As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn’t discuss that with him. That’s up to India.”

Trump said he would not like to discuss Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said, “Hopefully they are going to make the right decision for their people. That’s really up to India.” CAA has raised concerns from a particular community and led to nationwide protests.

Trump also said that Prime Minister Modi told him that he is working very closely with the Muslims. According to him Modi also claimed that Muslims have seen rise in their population from 14 million to 200 million now.

Repeating his offer of mediation to ease the tension between India and Pakistan, US President said he has good relations with the leaders of both the countries.