Trump helipad at Mar-a-Lago to be soon demolished: Report

Miami, Feb 4 : A helipad at former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida’s Palm Beach town built for use during his time in office, will soon be demolished, according to a media report.

The report published on Wednesday by the Palm Beach Daily News said that “a permit was pulled on Tuesday for demolition of the town’s sole helipad” at the resort to which Trump moved to on the morning of January 20 ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the US.

The helipad, a concrete slab measuring 50 feet-long and 8 inches deep, was built in February 2017 on the west lawn of the Mar-a-Lago.

According to the report, Town Manager Kirk Blouin said that representatives for the club had inquired about permits to remove the helipad “in the past few weeks”.

“It seems to have been more controversial in media reports than it is in actual practice. They never made a request to keep it,” the Palm Beach Daily News report quoted Blouin as further saying.

The report however, did not mention any date for the beginning of the demolition nor did it say how long would the process take.

Palm Beach town does not allow helicopters or helipads, but made an exception for Mar-a-Lago on the conditions that it be used only for business related to the executive office and that it must be removed when Trump left the White House.

This latest development comes after a media report revealed late last month that Palm Beach authorities were currently performing a legal review Trump’s residency at Mar-a-Lago.

It was not immediately clear when the review would be completed.

Trump had purchased the resort, also a national historic landmark, in 1985.

While in office, Trump hosted meetings for international leaders, including former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the club originally built between 1924 to 1927.

In September 2019, Mar-a-Lago became the primary residence for Donald and Melania Trump.

