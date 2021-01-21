Trump leaves Biden a note in White House

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 6:28 am IST
Trump leaves Biden a note in White House

Washington, Jan 20 : Outgoing US President Donald Trump, who has not even once referred to his successor Joe Biden by name despite belatedly accepting his accession and will not be present at his inauguration on Wednesday, has, however, not abandoned one tradition of a presidential transition.

Trump has left Biden a note, the BBC reported, citing a White House spokesman. The contents were not known yet.

Outgoing presidents usually write a letter with their best wishes and advice for their successor in the Oval Office. Till the last, it was not known if Trump, who had made much of the note left for him by Barack Obama, would follow suit.

READ:  As Asians celebrate, Harris says she'll ensure a pathway for community

It also came to light that outgoing First Lady Melania Trump, who also broke with tradition in not inviting her successor for a personal tour of the White House residential area, has also left a “short” note for Jill Biden.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 6:28 am IST
Back to top button