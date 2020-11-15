Trump makes first appearance since election loss to mark Veterans Day

The United State President, Donald Trump made his first public appearance since he lost election to Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Trump and the first lady marked Veterans Day. They visited Arlington National Cemetry, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Since losing election to Joe biden, h e has not addressed the nation except through his twitter. He stood in steady rain to honor veterans.

Claiming that on Election Day, a poll in Wisconsin had resulted in “possibly illegal suppression” and said, he was now preparing to win the state.

Vice President Mike Pence stood at his side. Trump made no remarks at the cemetery instead silently honoring the moment.

However, in the Republic party some of the most powerful members, secretary of state Mike Pompeo and senate leader Mitch McConnell appeared to back Donal Trump in his bid to undermine Biden’s victory.

President-elect Joe Biden offered his thanks to veterans in Philadelphia, too. He and future first lady Jill Biden visited the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial. Donald Trump and his campaign are forging ahead with legal challenges contesting vote-counting procedures in several states, none of which have reported the kind of widespread voter fraud Trump has alleged.