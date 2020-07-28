Trump names retired army colonel as envoy to Germany

Washington, July 28 : US President Donald Trump on Monday nominated retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor as the next American Ambassador to Germany, following the resignation of Richard Grenell from the post last month.

Macgregor is a graduate of the US Military Academy and a decorated combat veteran, Xinhua news agency quoted a White House statement as saying on Monday.

“He worked closely with senior military and political leaders of the US, the UK, and Germany as the Chief of Strategic Planning and, subsequently, as the Director of the Joint Operations Center at Supreme Headquarters, Allied Powers Europe, during the Kosovo Air Campaign,” it added.

US media reported that Macgregor, a regular guest on Fox News programs, was steeped in the German military and political history.

Macgregor’s nomination requires Senate confirmation.

Monday’s development comes following Grenell’s resignation on June 2 after a tenure of more than two years.

Meanwhile, the US and Germany have been at odds with each other on Iran nuclear issues, Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and defence burden-sharing, among others.

Criticizing Berlin’s “delinquency” on military spending, Trump has ordered the US military to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany.

