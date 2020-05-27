Trump offers to mediate between India and China deadlock

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was willing to mediate between India and china’s escalating border tension.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!” Mr. Trump said in an early morning tweet, The Hindu newspaper has reported.

Several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of mounting tension and strengthening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

India has said the Chinese military was obstructing normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly rebutted Beijing’s charges that the mounting tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

