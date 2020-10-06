Trump removes mask after returning to White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for COVID-19.

As soon as he reached the White House he took off his mask despite White House physician Dr. Sean Conley saying that President Trump is not entirely ‘out of the woods yet‘.

“After exiting the presidential helicopter, Trump entered the White House through the Blue Room balcony and walked upstairs from South Portico. He then proceeded to take off his mask and put it in his pocket while he gave a thumbs up to the onlookers from the balcony,” CNN reported.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has said that US President Donald Trump has met all the standard hospital discharge criteria during his COVID-19 treatment at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, our team and I agree that all our evaluations, most importantly his clinical status, support the President’s safe return home, where he will be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” he added.

Trump had announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM (local time).

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life,” tweeted the US President.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

On Thursday (local time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.

Source: ANI