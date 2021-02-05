Trump resigns from US film, TV union after expulsion threat

Washington, Feb 5 : Former US President Donald Trump has announced to resign from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) after the leading labour union in the entertainment industry threatened to disqualify his membership.

In a letter sent on Thursday to SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 film and television actors, journalists, radio personalities, recording artists, singers, voice actors, internet influencers, fashion models, and other media professionals, Trump said he knew the Disciplinary Committee of the union could revoke his membership, but “who cares”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.” the letter read.

Trump also listed his works on movie and TV shows in the letter, touting “I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business, and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others”.

Meanwhile, the former President slammed the union had done little for its members, “and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas”.

The resignation of Trump, who had been a member of SAG since 1989, provoked a two-word response from the union immediately: “Thank you.”

SAG-AFTRA’s national board, meeting in special session last month, found “probable cause” that Trump had “violated the union’s Constitution”, and ordered the matter to be heard by SAG-AFTRA’s Disciplinary Committee.

The charges cite the now-former President’s role in inciting the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, and his “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members”.

