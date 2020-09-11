Trump said he protected Saudi Crown Prince after Khashoggi’s killing

President Donald Trump bragged that he protected Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) after Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal murder, reveals Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book Rage, which is to be released on September 15.

Business Insider reported on Thursday that Trump boasted that he protected the Saudi crown prince from consequences in the United States after the assassination of Khashoggi in October 2018.

Quoting from Woodward’s book the report stated “I saved his a**,” President Trump said about the US outcry about Khashoggi’s killing. Trump added “I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop”.

59-year-old, Khashoggi was an opinion columnist for the Washington Post newspaper residing in the US. He was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he travelled there to obtain a licence for his upcoming marriage to fiancée Hatice Cengiz.

Although US and other foreign intelligence services have reportedly concluded that MBS directed the killing, Donald Trump told Woodward he did not believe that MBS had ordered Khashoggi’s murder.

The book contains 18 interviews conducted by Woodward with the president.