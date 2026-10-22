Trump says US is ‘not negotiating’ with Iran before midterms

US President Donald Trump said Washington was “not negotiating” with Iran but expected an outcome “fairly soon”, as reports of possible renewed US-Israeli strikes emerged ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, October 21, Trump acknowledged some diplomatic activity between the two sides but provided no details about its progress.

Asked whether contacts with Tehran were continuing, he said, “A little bit, but we’ll see what happens.” When asked whether he had abandoned negotiations, Trump replied, “No, I think we’re not negotiating with — we are going to have something one way or the other. It’ll happen fairly soon.”

He added that many people expected a development after the November 3 US midterm elections, saying, “Most people seem to think it’s after the election, and we’re going to see what happens.”

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US President Donald Trump said Washington is "not negotiating" with Iran but expects an outcome "fairly soon", amid reports of possible renewed US-Israeli strikes. pic.twitter.com/HzmqzSW4ju — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 22, 2026

Trump also claimed that Washington was performing well in the conflict, saying the United States was doing “very well militarily and financially” against Iran.

His comments came after Drop Site News reported that the United States and Israel were preparing for possible renewed attacks on Iran. Citing senior Iranian officials and a US official, the outlet said American military assets were being moved into position ahead of a potential decision to resume operations.

The report said the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit were heading towards the Middle East. However, the US official expressed uncertainty over whether fresh strikes would begin before Israel’s elections.

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White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly rejected the prospect of US attacks before the midterms, telling Drop Site News, “The United States will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections.”

Earlier this month, Trump had cited what he described as “productive discussions” with Tehran when ruling out US attacks before the elections.

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region, while disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz threatened a vital route for global energy supplies.

Diplomatic efforts have stalled since a memorandum of understanding was reached between Washington and Tehran in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation. Differences over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remain among the unresolved issues.