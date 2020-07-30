Trump suggests postponement of Presidential elections

Posted By Sameer Last Updated: 30th July 2020 8:25 pm IST
Washington DC: Amid demand for “Universal Mail-In Voting,” US President Donald Trump has suggested the postponement of the upcoming Presidential elections due in November.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump tweeted.

According to media reports, six US states — California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington — were planning to hold “all-mail” ballot elections.

Source: ANI
