Trump to resume COVID-19 briefings

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will resume regular coronavirus briefings, the first since late April, from Tuesday onwards.

Addressing the media in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said he would deliver a briefing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, reports The Hill news website.

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccine, with the therapeutics, and generally speaking where we are” the President said

“So I think we’ll start that, probably starting tomorrow.”

He gave daily briefings from the White House through March and April, providing updates on the administration’s response to the pandemic.

The appearances abruptly ended in late April days after Trump sparked a widespread backlash by suggesting scientists study whether the injection of light or disinfectants into the body could be used as a cure for the virus, The Hill news report said.

Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House coronavirus task force have given briefings a few times over the past month.

