Trump, wife Melania land in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday, shortly before 12 pm.

Gujarati folk dancers perform at the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Ahmedabad airport. https://t.co/YKWNGKOC4i pic.twitter.com/TfF7JgPdGO — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. https://t.co/y2DoCY33WW pic.twitter.com/CBSu4MJnap — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/MVeLHWt9jq — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The US President will participate in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium in a short while from now with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the day, Trump will travel to Agra, where he and his wife will visit the historic Taj Mahal.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/eHgSPTd3EB — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad. In the first leg of their two-day visit to India, they will participate in #NamasteyTrump event at Motera Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/iSWaJign70 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The US President is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi. The visiting dignitary will also meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Ram Nath Kovind.