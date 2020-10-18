‘Trump will be remembered as a Prez who didn’t send US troops out’

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 : Former diplomat T.P.Sreenivasan on Sunday said that Donald Trump will be remembered as a President who did not send his troops to other countries even though there were situations which had demanded US army interventions.

Sreenivasan, a former Deputy Ambassador to the US said this while delivering the key note address in the webinar organised by Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of here, on the topic “US elections”.

He said that the interest of the Indian community in US elections has increased manifold after Kamala Harris has become the Vice-President candidate of Democrats.

“Several Indians are moving out of New York fearing post poll violence and added that with the opinion polls largely pointing towards a huge lead for Joe Biden, there are possibilities of the Democratic candidate romping home as the next US President,” said Sreenivasan who leads a retired life in the state capital.

He also lashed out at the failed policies of Trump in containing the Covid-19 pandemic and said that if the US President had been more scientifically oriented, the death toll in US owing to the pandemic could have been reduced by half.

“The Indian embassy in the US and various other arms of the Government of India had helped generating a “Brand India” which has done a lot of good to the Indian community in the US,” added the former diplomat.

He also pointed out that the second generation Indians are proud of their Indian origin than the previous generation and said that this generation is not having any complaints on being of Indian origin.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ s excellent one to one rapport with former President Barak Obama and Donald Trump has augured well for the country,” said Sreenivasan.

Speaking on the occasion,noted psephologist and founder director of Cvoter news services, Yashwanth Deshmukh said that President Trump cannot be written off and added that the polling in person and that by postal votes will make a big difference.

“If there is a huge turnout in the polling day- November 3,2020- the Republicans will go for several litigations and that the legal teams of that party is prepared for that. The US polls have several ballots and is a murky process. Trump’s Middle East policy vis a vis Israel has envisaged lot of interest in Middle East. The US liberal media including the main stream media had ignored that probably owing to the fact that it would provide President Trump a good mileage among the US electorate,” said Deshmukh.

Vineetha Krishnan, a US based journalist said that there is a high level of interest in US which was never seen before and added that the frenzy will lead to a high voter turnout.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.