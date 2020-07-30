Trump’s approval rating drops amid COVID-19 resurgence in US

Washington, July 30 : A new poll has found that US President Donald Trump’s approval rating dropped 44 per cent amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, which currently accounts for the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths.

The poll, conducted online by US media outlet The Hill and survey research company HarrisX between July 24-26, collected the opinions of 2,842 registered voters in the US, reports Xinhua news agency.

The approval rating figure decreased 2 percentage points compared with a same survey conducted three weeks ago, the poll said.

In addition, 58 per cent of registered voters in the poll expressed disapproval of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 42 per cent approved.

The poll found support among Republican and independent voters to be higher when it came to the president’s overall job approval compared to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighty-one per cent of Republican voters approve of Trump’s job in office, while 76 percent approve of his handling of COVID-19.

Forty-five per cent of independent voters approve of Trump’s overall job in the White House while 39 per cent approve of the his handling of the crisis.

Democratic voters reported low approval of Trump and his handling of the coronavirus, polling at 13 per cent and 16 per cent on those topics respectively.

According to Realclear Politics, Trump’s approval rating is 42.8 per cent.

The poll comes as the US currently accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,424,806 and 150,676, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.