Trump’s peace deal unacceptable & unjust: Mahathir Mohamad

Kuala Lumpur: Commenting upon the proposed peace deal between Israel and Palestine announced by US President Donald Trump, Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday that is “utterly unacceptable” and “grossly unjust.”

Saying that the proposed peace plan hands the holy city of Jerusalem on a silver platter to the Israeli side Dr Mahathir said it is in absolute disregard for the feelings of millions of Muslims and Christians worldwide.

In the opening speech at the third conference of The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds in Kuala Lumpur, Dr Mahathir asserted “This deal will only bring more conflict to the region, and will antagonise billions of people around the world.”

The proposal was unveiled by Trump at a White House event last month alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since Trump took office his policies have largely benefited Israel while giving little to the Palestinians. He has been criticised internationally for providing Israel with quick wins while making concessions to the Palestinians contingent on a list of milestones.

94-year-old, Dr Mahathir, the world’s oldest government head said Malaysia will not keep quiet on the oppression of the Palestinians by Israel. He said, “… if we too choose to be silent, the blood from the murders and killings of the Palestinians by the Israelis is on our hands as well.”

Saying that Israel has approved the construction of nearly 2,000 new settler homes on Palestinian territories, Dr Mahathir said “Never in the history of nations have countries built settlements in other countries and claim the right to own them. This is a form of conquest based on the strength of a bully.”

Citing that more than 12,000 Palestinian children have been detained by the Israeli army since the year 2000, he maintained that humanitarian groups such as Unicef have long documented alleged Israeli violations against Palestinian children, who are prosecuted in Israeli military courts.

Dr Mahathir added, “For all these, Israel should be condemned and punished. Instead powerful countries like the US which talk so much about freedom and the rule of law choose to legalise the illegal. This President Trump has legalised the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem as ‘the deal of the century’.”