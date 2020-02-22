Trump’s two-day visit: CM KCR to dine with US President

A+ A-

Hyderabad: CM KCR has been invited by President Ramnath Kovind to attend the dinner arrangement he is hosting for his US counterpart Donald Trump.

President Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to host dinner for the US President on February 25 while PM Modi will host lunch on the same day.

Telangana CM KCR will be joining seven other Chief Ministers for the dinner hosted by the President of India.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik and Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa are on the dinner party invitees list.

US President Trump is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on an Air Force plane at 11 am on February 24 where the PM will be attending him.

PM Modi and Trump will then arrive at Motera Stadium via a road show.

According to reports, Trump will spend 15 minutes at the Sabarmati Ashram and shall proceed for Motera Stadium where both the leaders shall address the event.

It may be noted the Gujarat government is spending a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for a three-hour tour of Ahmedabad.